Have the umbrella handy for part of the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL BE SLOWLY MOVING THROUGH OUR REGION TODAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE IS CENTERED OFFSHORE. LIGHT SOUTHERLY WIND, AHEAD OF THE FRONT, WILL HELP TO KEEP THE AREA PARTLY SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON. THERE IS LITTLE TO NO MOISTURE WITH THIS FRONT, SO I AM NOT EXPECTING ANY RAIN AS IT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION LATE TONIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS, WITH MORE CLOUDS THAN CLEAR SKIES, SHOULD BE WARMER THAN THE PAST COUPLE OF EVENINGS, RANGING FROM THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S. ON SATURDAY, AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE NORTHWARD TOWARD THE GREAT LAKES, BRINGING A WARM FRONT CLOSE TO THE AREA, LIKELY RESULTING IN LOTS OF CLOUDS. MOST OF THE FORECAST MODELS KEEP THE HEAVIEST RAIN WEST OF THE APPALACHIANS, SO EVEN THOUGH WE’LL HAVE CLOUDS AROUND, THE CHANCE OF RAIN WILL BE LOW. THAT’S NOT TO SAY THAT WE COULDN’T SEE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS/SPRINKLES, BUT THE BEST AND HIGHER CHANCES FOR RAIN LOOKS TO STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA UNTIL WE GET INTO SUNDAY MORNING. IN HAGERSTOWN, THAT WOULD BE GOOD NEWS TO THOSE THAT PLAN ON ATTENDING THE ALSATIA MUMMER’S PARADE IN THE LATE AFTERNOON. SUNDAY MORNING’S RAIN IS FORECAST TO LIFT OUT OF THE AREA BY MID-AFTERNOON AND THE COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO MOVE EAST OVERNIGHT.

WE START OFF NEXT WEEK WITH HIGH-PRESSURE, WHICH WILL AGAIN GIVE US A RETURN TO SUNSHINE, DRIER WEATHER, AND NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES. ANOTHER COLD FRONT NEARS MOVES BACK INTO THE AREA THURSDAY, WITH THE HIGHEST COVERAGE OF RAIN CHANCES EXISTING THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT AS THE FRONT PASSES INTO OUR BACKYARD. BEHIND THE FRONT, DRIER AND COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL AWAIT US AS WE CLOSE OUT THE WORK WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND MILDER. LOWS: 44-53. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!