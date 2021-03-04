Gusty winds set to hang around today through Friday

Thursday: Partly cloudy and chilly with blustery winds. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 48 (44-51)

Thursday night: Mostly clear and still breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 25 (22-27)

Friday: Mostly sunny with continued wind. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 43 (40-47)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Of all the sunny days so far this week, yesterday took the cake as the nicest thanks to the warmth. You practically didn’t even need a jacket for a few hours in the afternoon as temperatures just about hit 60 degrees. That will not be the case today thanks to the cold front that came through last night. We’ll have a few more clouds around today, especially to the north, and blustery northwest winds are going to get going once again. This will keep afternoon high temperatures from exceeding 50 degrees in most locations despite a good amount of sunshine mixed in between the clouds. Overnight the winds aren’t going to really let up, as the tight pressure gradient between the low over Greenland and the high north of the Great Lakes stay locked in place.

Blustery conditions are still looking likely again Friday, and we could be a few degrees colder as well. At the very least, it’s going to stay very sunny to end the week and for the entire weekend as well. With high pressure finally moving overhead Saturday and Sunday, winds will calm down and temperatures will modify a bit more. Afternoon highs in the upper 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s follows along with climatology quite well. Heading into the beginning of next week, this high pressure center will begin to slide east and direct winds more out of the south. This of course means a warm-up for us, starting with 50’s on Monday.

As the warm-up continues, more moisture will also begin to roll into the area and likely bring some additional clouds, but not too many. Expect highs to jump all the way into the 60’s for next Tuesday and Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Dry conditions will continue to hold strong all the way through Wednesday, though it does look like a storm will be approaching by the end of next week. With all of the warmth and moisture in place, it is likely rain showers will finally return by the end of next week. Up until then though, we continue on this extremely quiet stretch to start out the month of March.

Hold on to your hats out there and enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson