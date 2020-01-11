Gusty winds along with showers and storms

Gusty winds are possible overnight into Sunday morning across the region as a cold front brings showers and storms to the area. The risk of severe weather is low, but a few parts of the system may turn severe, with winds as the primary threat. Thankfully the system is coming by way of night, losing its energy source to fuel showers and storms. However, expect strong and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center continues to include our area within a marginal risk of severe weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern PA along with the high mountains of Maryland and West Virginia. The Northern Virginia Blue Ridge is also within this advisory. Winds will gusts 45-55 mph overnight and into Sunday morning. Be sure to tie down anything loose in your yard that you do not want to fly away.

Clouds will clear out for Sunday afternoon and parts of Monday. High temperatures this week will be in the 40’s and 50’s, which is still above the average for this time of year. A cold front will come through mid to late week, sending our temperatures back to the normal for this time of year Friday and Saturday. We may even see a little bit of snow next Saturday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of a thunderstorm. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Sunday: Breaking clouds after a few morning showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower coming late in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: An early morning shower before a few broken clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Cold and windy with highs only in the mid to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen