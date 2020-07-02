Getting hot and staying dry as the 4th of July approaches

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 91 (85-94)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light NW, Low: 69 (64-72)

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a few more clouds and a stray shower or storm late, mainly to the northeast. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 94 (87-97), Low: 71 (67-74)

4th of July: Partly cloudy with spotty showers or storms possible late. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Most of the thunderstorm activity yesterday did just avoid the viewing area, staying in southern/eastern Maryland and central Virginia. That being the case, many of us just had a warm and dry middle day of the week. Skies are clear as can be so far this morning, and we’re in for another quiet and sunny one this afternoon. Highs will once again return to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, though northerly winds should help keep humidity at a manageable level. A few more clouds will start to return tonight and into Friday.

By far, tomorrow will be the hottest day in the forecast, with highs jumping into the middle and upper 90’s. Again, the saving grace will be northerly winds keeping humidity down, which should keep heat index values from skyrocketing above 100 degrees. A backdoor cold front will be approaching from the north but shouldn’t arrive just yet. Even still, models are starting to pick up on a little bit of rainfall tracking through southern Pennsylvania and into Frederick County late in the afternoon Friday. As such, mentioned the possibility of some brief rainfall before Friday is out.

This front moves overhead for the 4th of July, though once again we stay mostly dry, with the only exception being a spotty shower or storm for the holiday. Going into next week, this front stalls nearby and there are no major features around to kick it out of here. So, isolated showers and storms will be a possibility each day through next Wednesday at least. There will be lots of dry time, with storms only firing off due to terrain, coastal breezes, and any small disturbances in the atmosphere that set up. We’ll stay hot and we’ll really get some humidity back, so get ready for a bit of a typical sweltering July stretch of days next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone and stay cool!

Meteorologist Damon Matson