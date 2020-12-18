Getting cold tonight, then warming up over the weekend

Friday: Cloudy with light snow showers ending by mid-morning, then gradually clearing and becoming partly cloudy. Winds NW 5-10 mph, High: 37 (34-41)

Friday night: Mostly clear early, partly cloudy for most of the night otherwise. Winds: Light N, Low: 19 (16-24)

Saturday: Some sunshine early, then turning cloudier late in the day. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, High: 38 (35-42), Low: 29 (27-35)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Winter: Mostly cloudy with a few stray rain showers possible to the east. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

You really couldn’t ask for a better day to dig out from the snow yesterday. Skies cleared out for a time, giving us some sunshine to help melt and pack the snow down some. Conditions remained chilly, but we still managed to get slightly above freezing so that it wasn’t too cold for some shoveling. Clouds have returned overnight with a weak disturbance to the southwest. Light snow showers have been able to get going thanks to this, and a brief inch of snow could be seen by sunrise and drivers will have to watch for some slick spots on the roads. Once this is done by mid-morning, high pressure arrives and skies will be clearing out. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but tonight lows will fall quite a bit with some clear sky and fresh snowpack. Expect upper teens and lower 20’s by morning.

The weekend starts quiet, with sunshine giving way to more clouds as the day rolls along Saturday. More weak low pressure centers will then start to pass nearby from Saturday night into Monday, the first of which approaches from the west. We shouldn’t see any precipitation Saturday night, but can’t completely rule out a mixed shower by sunrise. Temperatures will be key Sunday, as areas at or below freezing could see snow showers, while warmer spots get rain. These mixed showers will be very isolated, ending Sunday night. On Monday, a low will push north along the Atlantic Coast, and may throw a few rain showers our way for the 1st Day of Winter.

Despite all the clouds and constant disturbances, we will still warm up into the 40’s each afternoon into early next week. High pressure returns and provides a little more sunshine to go along with that warmth Tuesday and Wednesday, making for a good start to the few days before Christmas. This streak ends right on Christmas Eve however, as the next decently strong low will head this way with a cold front. Exact timing, strength, and impacts from this system will be ironed out in the coming days, but expect some form of unsettled weather for any potential holiday travel Christmas Eve. The good news is that temperatures are looking warm enough to where we only see rain and no wintry weather, but again we’ll keep an eye on this in the coming days.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson