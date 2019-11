Frosty temps once again

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, WITH A FEW HIGH CLOUDS IN PLACE, WE’LL SEE ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT WITH MINIMUM TEMPS RANGING FROM THE TEENS IN MANY LOCATIONS TO THE UPPER 20S/NEAR 30 AROUND THE BELTWAY AND EASTERN SHORE.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL SHIFT OFFSHORE FOR THURSDAY AND A SOUTHERLY WIND FLOW LOOKS TO BRING TEMPS IN THE 40S UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION AT THE END OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, BUT BEFORE IT MOVES ACROSS OUR AREA, WE’LL END THE WEEK WITH DAYTIME HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES, BRINGING DRY AND CLOSER TO SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES FOR MID-NOVEMBER.

SATURDAY LOOKS MAINLY DRY, BUT BREEZY AND COLD ONCE AGAIN. GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS ARE A POSSIBILITY (PERHAPS AS HIGH AS 30 TO 40 MPH NEAR/EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE) AND WITH THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES AROUND 40 DEGREES; IT WILL FEEL BELOW FREEZING MOST OF THE DAY. SUNDAY, A SOUTHEASTERN LOW WILL LIFT SLOWLY NORTHEASTWARD OUT AT SEA STAYING FAR ENOUGH OFFSHORE TO KEEP HEAVIER PRECIPITATION EAST OF THE EASTERN SHORE, THOUGH SOME SPOTTY LIGHT PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE AS FAR WEST AS THE BELTWAY AREAS CHANCES FOR PRECIPITATION INCREASE EARLY NEXT WEEK AS WE’LL HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE ON A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE THAT WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION BY NEXT TUESDAY. RIGHT NOW, THIS IS AN ALL RAIN EVENT. WITH THAT SAID, WE’LL STILL KEEP AN EYE ON THINGS TO SEE IF THIS COMES TRUE.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. LOWS: 18-25. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN CLOSE TO THE COAST. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A 20% CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!