Frost to start across the valley but temperatures in the metro will be in the middle 50’s

Valley temperatures will be in the lower 50's as clouds come into the valley first later this afternoon.

Monday will start very much like Saturday with sunny skies during the morning hours, but clouds will come for the afternoon and evening. A chance of rain exists overnight as a cold front pushes through. The system will be rather weak, but there is a more robust system coming as we head into the latter half of the week.

We will hope to start to clear late Tuesday afternoon gradually. Hopefully, we may see some sunshine before sunset, but worse come worse, we will have to wait until Wednesday to see more sunshine. This cold front will not impact highs, but Wednesday morning’s low will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Temperatures will warm up dramatically on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70’s and 80’s! While the record will likely hold, once temperatures get into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, temperatures become very close to record-breaking. Instead of record-breaking temperatures, we will only see near record-breaking temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday. Stay in touch for the latest information about this probability.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny skies will start the day, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon, ending the day with cloud cover. Highs will only top out into the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

Monday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Rain to become more likely after midnight with lows only dropping into the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, then cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain with highs in the afternoon in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen