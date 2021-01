Friday will bring another very cold afternoon for Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! WINDS WILL DECREASE SOME OVERNIGHT, BUT REMAIN GUSTY OUT OF THE NORTHWEST IN MANY SPOTS, UNDER CLEAR SKIES. TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BACK INTO THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S IN MOST SPOTS TONIGHT, WITH SINGLE DIGITS POSSIBLE OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. THE COMBINATION OF THE WINDS AND LOW TEMPERATURES WILL LEAD TO COLD WIND CHILL VALUES. AS A RESULT, A WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE HIGHER TERRAIN ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT (SPECIFICALLY INLAND GRANT COUNTY, WV) WHERE WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED TO DIP BELOW -10 LATER TONIGHT. ELSEWHERE, WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED TO BOTTOM OUT IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. FRIDAY WILL BE ANOTHER CHILLY DAY, AS DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 20S TO MID-30S. ONCE AGAIN, IT WILL BE A DRY DAY AND PARTLY CLOUDY, BUT IT WILL BE WINDY WITH GUSTS ABOVE 30 MPH.

Here is a look at some of the highest wind speeds today. More windy weather is expected to carry into Friday. – Scott Sumner

The wind may drop off a little overnight, but the wind gusts will come back on Friday. At least there will be plenty of sunshine across the region. – Scott Sumner

Here is a look at future wind chills for Friday….Boy what a brutally chilly cold day to end the week! Stay warm. – Scott Sumner

SATURDAY, WE’LL SEE MORE SUNSHINE, FEEL LESS WIND AND WILL BE DRY, BUT CLOUDS WILL QUICKLY COME BACK TO THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT. AS OF NOW, THE PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO ARRIVE AS SOME LIGHT SNOW LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY. OVERNIGHT SUNDAY, THERE MAY BE A LULL IN THE PRECIPITATION AS THE ORIGINAL INLAND STORM WEAKENS AND A SECONDARY STORM DEVELOPS ALONG THE COAST. WITH AN EASTERLY WIND DIRECTION ON MONDAY, COASTAL AREAS LOOK TO CHANGE OVER TO A MIX /RAIN, WHILE AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF I-95 STAY AS SNOW. BY MONDAY NIGHT AND INTO TUESDAY, PRECIPITATION SHOULD BEGIN TO TAPER OFF AND END SLOWLY FROM WEST TO EAST AS THE COASTAL LOW MOVES AWAY AND HIGH PRESSURE BECOMES REESTABLISHED IN THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR AVERAGE DURING THE LIFETIME OF THE STORM SYSTEM.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND VERY COLD. BREEZY. LOWS RANGING FROM 14-23 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHILLY AND WINDY AT TIMES. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

SATURDAY: SUNNY EARLY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS BY SUNSET. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SUNDAY: SNOW ARRIVES. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!