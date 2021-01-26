Freezing drizzle ends, slowly clearing into Wednesday

Tuesday: Cloudy with freezing rain/drizzle through mid-morning, then just light drizzle into the afternoon. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-41)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 32 (29-36)

Wednesday: Variable cloud cover, more clouds likely late. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 42 (37-45), Low: 27 (24-31)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Snow and sleet moved in late last evening, but overall these precipitation types didn’t last all that long. The warm nose aloft in the atmosphere kicked in a bit sooner, and freezing rain began falling for most a few hours after sunset and continued on and off through the night. Drier air is attempting to work in now, giving us more freezing drizzle than rain. Either way, any untreated surfaces are extremely icy, so take caution when heading out early this morning. We’ll be stuck with at least some freezing drizzle through mid-morning as temperatures hover near freezing. Heading toward lunchtime we should finally bump into the middle and upper 30’s, giving us just plain drizzle and very cloudy skies. We’ll see a bit of clearing tonight, but otherwise it will stay fairly cloudy into Wednesday.

For the most part, the rest of the week is going to be quiet and colder. The one exception will be Wednesday into Thursday, as high temperatures will jump into the 40’s Wednesday afternoon ahead of a storm system passing well to our south. This system really isn’t going to impact our area, but there could be some snow showers Wednesday night, especially to the south and east. There really shouldn’t be any accumulations, maybe an inch or two at best. From there, it will turn pretty windy Thursday as much colder air funnels in with northwest winds. Highs Thursday through Saturday will only reach the lower to middle 30’s, even as we see more sunshine. Overnight lows will be some of the coldest we’ve seen so far during this mild winter, down into the lower and middle teens Friday and Saturday night.

Things get a little interesting again late in the weekend, as another low will cross the Central US and head our direction. With how cold we will be in the days prior to the storm arriving and the potential track, it’s looking like we’ll see more rain/snow showers both Sunday and Monday, favoring more snow than rain given recent model trends. Of course, this event is still 5-6 days out and this forecast is likely to change, meaning more or less snow given adjustments to storm track, temperatures, etc. Stick with our latest forecasts for updates, but still expect messy conditions Sunday into next Monday.

Watch out for that ice this morning, and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson