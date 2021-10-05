Fog, drizzle, and showers continue for Northern Virginia on Wednesday

Good Tuesday! Now that a front continues to slowly sag further south, the threat of severe weather has left the region. Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and just like last night, some locally dense fog to move in. If you live near the Blue Ridge Mountains; however; the front looks to bring overrunning rains to that region resulting in the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Watch for part of the area. The watch has been issued from 8 pm this evening through 8 am on Wednesday for Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. There will also be a threat of dense fog, especially in areas that receive rain this evening. A ridge of high pressure will nudge in from the northeast Wednesday into Thursday, pushing the above-mentioned cold front more to the south. This won’t do much to break up the clouds, as a light onshore flow from the Atlantic will persist, but rain showers will be much tougher to come by though, as the majority of the time it will be dry. Each morning we’ll see areas of fog yet again, as temperatures cool off just a little bit. By Friday, the storm system that’s been lingering nearby and creating this warm and stagnant pattern will finally get moving. Overcast skies and isolated showers can be expected as the workweek wraps up. By the weekend, conditions will gradually improve, but not before more rain on Saturday. Conditions will gradually improve Sunday, but not before some lingering showers early Sunday. Temperatures each day look to peak in the 70s and bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers and possible storms. Locally dense fog. Lows range from 62-70 degrees.

Wednesday-Friday- Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Rainy day. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day-Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Have a great rest of your day!