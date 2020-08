Flooding issues possible overnight into Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THIS AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE ONCE AGAIN IN THE FORECAST, AS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MUCH OF WESTERN MARYLAND, DOWN INTO NORTHERN VIRGINIA. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE TO LINGER AFTER SUNSET, AS A DISTURBANCE AHEAD OF THE REMNANTS OF LAURA IMPACTS THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES, WITH THE CLOUDS AND POSSIBLE STORMS AROUND, WILL NOT DROP OFF MUCH AND INSTEAD STAY IN THE 60S AND 70S. ON SATURDAY, THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE REGION WITH RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES INTO AFTERNOON, BEFORE RAPIDLY CLEARING SATURDAY NIGHT. THERE IS STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY ON THE EXACTLY TRACK OF “LAURA”, BUT THE POTENTIAL IS THERE FOR SOME SEVERE STORMS. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND THE POTENTIAL FOR RAIN ON SATURDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE 80S. SUNDAY IS LOOKING TERRIFIC, WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES, LOWER HUMIDITY AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, IN THE WAKE OF LAURA.

MONDAY; HOWEVER; WE’LL QUICKLY GET BACK INTO THE UNSETTLED WEATHER, AS A DISTURBANCE ALOFT WILL INCREASE THE CHANCE OF SHOWERS. TUESDAY, AS A WARM FRONT, LIFTS NORTH ACROSS OUR REGION, FOLLOWED BY A WEAK COLD FRONT LATE ON WEDNESDAY, WE WILL SEE ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS BOTH DAYS. WE MAY CATCH A BREAK FROM STORMS THURSDAY, BEFORE ANOTHER FRONT APPROACHES OUR REGION LATE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY. OVERALL, JUST ABOUT EVERY DAY OUR AREA CAN EXPECT A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, WITH THURSDAY POTENTIALLY BEING THE DRIEST DAY.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND/OR STORMS, OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MUGGY. LOWS RANGE FROM 70-80 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS AS THE REMNANTS OF “LAURA”MOVE ACROSS THE AREA. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

STAY SAFE AND HAVE A ENJOYABLE WEEKEND!