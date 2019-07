First major mini heatwave impacts Northern Virginia this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — FRIDAY, HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN AND THE START OF AN INCREDIBLY HOT AIR MASS FOR OUR AREA BEGINS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OUT OF STERLING VIRGINIA HAS A EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN PLACE FOR MOST EVERYONE IN WESTERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA. IN PENNSYLVANIA, AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN PLACE, WITH BOTH THE WATCH AND WARNING ISSUED THROUGH THE WEEKEND. HIGHS ON FRIDAY SHOULD EASILY CLIMB INTO THE MID 90S, AND WHEN THE DEW POINT TEMPERATURES ARE FACTORED INTO THE EQUATION, HEAT INDICES WILL EXCEED 100 DEGREES. THIS RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL HOLD STEADY FOR ALL OF THE WEEKEND, KEEPING DANGEROUSLY HOT AND HUMID WEATHER IN PLACE. THE HEAT INDEX COULD PEAK AT 115 DEGREES ON SATURDAY AND THAT IS VERY RARE FOR THIS PART OF THE COUNTRY.

THE FEVER LOOKS TO FINALLY BREAK BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES INTO THE AREA BY MONDAY. STRONG TO POTENTIALLY SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE, AS A CLASH OF AIR-MASSES COLLIDE, BUT IT’S A SMALL PRICE TO PAY WHEN RELIEF IS JUST BEYOND THAT FRONTAL PASSAGE. TUESDAY STARTS THE PROCESS OF SEEING A MAJOR DROP IN TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS AND THAT LOOKS TO CARRY INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR NIGHT. LOWS: 73-79. LIGHT SW WINDS.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT, AND HUMID. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE IN PLACE FOR THE AREA. HIGHS IN THE MID 90S. HEAT INDEX ~ 103 DEGREES

SATURDAY: VERY HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 90S. HEAT INDEX ~ 110-115 DEGREES!

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT. THERE IS A CHANCE FOR AFTERNOON/EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 90S. HEAT INDEX ~ 100-110 DEGREES!

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: POSSIBLE EARLY MORNING SHOWER, OTHERWISE GRADUAL CLEARING BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID AND COOLER TEMPERATURES. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND STILL PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER