Finally cooler, Elsa’s impacts mainly felt to the east

Thursday: Cloudy with dry conditions through the AM, then rain and storms are expected in the PM, especially later in the day. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 86 (83-89)

Thursday night: Cloudy with rain and storms, mostly to the SE, gradually ending by sunrise. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (66-71)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 88 (84-91), Low: 66 (61-69)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We reached the sweltering middle 90’s one more time yesterday afternoon, with folks over the Blue Ridge Mountains catching a little cool down thanks to storms. Early this morning we’re seeing fairly overcast skies as we begin to get squeezed between the front approaching from the north and Tropical Storm Elsa to the south. Other than a few light rain showers conditions will end up fairly dry this morning. By the afternoon, rain and storms will develop, with much soggier conditions the closer to the coast you get. Elsa will make its pass tonight, likely heading out by sunrise tomorrow. The worst of any wind or rain will occur just east of us, likely along the Eastern Shore and east of I-95. We could still see some heavy downpours and storms, especially the closer to DC you are.

Once Elsa is clear of the area, we’ll see the slow-moving cold front to our north finally pass through tomorrow. While the general trend will be clearing skies, isolated showers and storms will fire up tomorrow afternoon with the front providing enough lift to create this activity. Saturday will feel slightly less humid with the front finally through, but it’s still going to be sitting close by and yet again we’ll have a chance for afternoon storms on the first day of the weekend.

It looks like we’re really not going to break from this general pattern all the way into next week, with only subtle changes increasing or decreasing our afternoon storm chances. One of those subtle changes will be the return of the same front we’ve been talking about Sunday into Monday. It will return as a warm front, which means continued warmth and humidity along with those increased storm chances. Then, the Bermuda high pressure off the Atlantic Coast will tick back our rain chances back down but we’ll stay in the upper 80’s Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Enjoy the slight cool down and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson