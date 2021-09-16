Fewer storms, but plenty of clouds and still warm

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog and then isolated PM showers and storms, mainly to the south and east. Winds: NE 5-10 mph, High: 81 (78-85)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early and then more patchy fog late. Winds: Light ENE, Low: 68 (64-71)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, High: 80 (75-83), Low: 67 (63-70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

1st Day of Fall: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was quite an active evening for many yesterday, with strong storms packing a punch of heavy rainfall and gusty winds right along the I-81 corridor. Things gradually tapered down overnight, and we’re seeing the last light showers head out and be replaced by plenty of patchy fog this morning. While the fog will slowly dissipate, it’s going to be a fairly cloudy day with a more easterly wind kicking in. A developing tropical low off the Carolina coastline will start pushing north, continuing to nudge more moisture into our area. Another round of storms is possible this afternoon, but this time they will focus more to the east, closer to I-95 and the Chesapeake Bay where the approaching tropical system is. Heavy rain will again be possible, with any storms falling apart after dark.

Given continued mild and muggy conditions overnight, we’ll continue to see areas of fog Friday morning. The tropical system to our east will continue lifting north tomorrow and Saturday, and it will take some time to clear out all the clouds. Another mostly cloudy and cooler day is expected Friday, before gradual clearing finally kicks in a bit on Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible both days with easterly winds continuing, though the chance for rain will continue to drop each day. By Sunday, high pressure will make a return and we’ll have mostly sunny skies and plenty of warmth too with highs back into the middle 80’s.

Even though fall is expected to start next Wednesday, it doesn’t look like it will be feeling like the new season any time soon. Ridging will continue to build just east of us early next week, and this massive area of high pressure will continue to funnel warmth and humidity right to us. Under fairly sunny skies we’ll stay in the 80’s with no break from the warmth overnight either. There will be an approaching storm system as we head into the end of next week, but there’s still some questions as to whether this will be enough to break down the high pressure or if it will stay locked in. For now, warm and dry conditions are expected, but this is something to watch.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson