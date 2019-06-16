Expect storms to be more widespread Monday for Northern Va.

It will be a slightly cloudy pattern over the next several days. Days, where we see some sun, may lead to a few storms for the afternoons. Heavy rains may be possible as we head into the work week. Stay tuned to WDVM 25 for the latest weather information.

A cold front will stall as we head into the first part of the week, filling the work week with the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be intense to severe on Monday. Monday also looks like the best day to see storms.

A few storms may turn critical as we go into Tuesday, but the main concern as we head into the middle part of the week will be the flood potential with heavy showers moving about the area.

By the middle of the week, we may see up to an inch of rainfall with an additional inch of rain or two as we head into the latter part of the week. Overall 2-4 inches of rain is possible over the next 7-days with each day seeing about a half inch or so.

The middle part of the week could see the most massive amount of rain. Be aware of changing weather and road conditions. Never cross a water-covered roadway. Turn around and take another route.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s with a few locations may go up into the upper 80’s — heavy rain possible in thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with some locations going into the upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with a chance of heavy showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and possible thunder. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few locations rising into the upper 80’s.

Friday: Skies will break out to partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Clouds increasing with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen