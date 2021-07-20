Expect hazy skies and thundershowers before a front arrives

Good Tuesday! Dry conditions were seen today and will continue tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-70s in the city centers and along the bay. As a front drops in from the north Wednesday, expect a slight uptick in cloud cover and mostly dry conditions, but a few showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder can see heard and seen later in the day. Although coverage of storms is expected to be low, storms that do form could feature gusty winds, especially for areas mainly east of I-95. Temperatures are expected to be very similar to today, with highs in the low 90s for most, cooler across the mountains. Thursday, the aforementioned cold front will push south and east of the area, and high pressure will drop in for a couple of days. The high pressure will make for a slightly cooler, but noticeably drier air mass. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Friday, will continue to have dry and mostly clear conditions with afternoon highs still in the 80s and lows in the 60s. By the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast as well, with soggier conditions more likely toward the second half of the weekend.

Poor air quality is expected Wednesday for Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Fairfax County and Loudoun County. Under CODE ORANGE, air quality will be unhealthy for those who have respiratory issues, like the extremely young and old. Stay safe. – Scott Sumner

Tonight: Starry skies. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Wednesday: Spot t-showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds.. Highs in the upper 80s..

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!