Expect a clear and chilly night ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH TONIGHT, BRINGING CLEAR AND SEASONABLY CHILLY AIR TO THE AREA. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM AROUND FREEZING IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOWER 40S AROUND D.C. WEDNESDAY WILL BE A BIT COOLER, EVEN WITH SUNNY SKIES, AS HIGH PRESSURE TAKES CONTROL. FORECAST HIGHS LOOK TO BE IN THE MID 50S. OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER WILL BE A COLD FRONT COMING THROUGH ON THURSDAY AND SPREADING LIGHT SHOWERS ACROSS THE REGION DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. AT THIS TIME, IT LOOKS LIKE THE SHOWERS WILL END BEFORE THE AIR GETS COLD ENOUGH TO SUPPORT ANYTHING OTHER THAN RAIN. RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE LESS THAN HALF AND INCH AND THEN IT WILL TURN BLUSTERY OVERNIGHT THURSDAY AND GOING INTO FRIDAY. FRIDAY AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND, OUR WEATHER WILL BE CHARACTERIZED BY MUCH COOLER THAN NORMAL AIR ACROSS THE REGION. THE MAJORITY OF THE LONG TERM WILL FEEL MORE LIKE WINTER THAN MID TO LATE FALL. TEMPERATURES WILL STRUGGLE TO REACH THE MID-40S FRIDAY AFTERNOON, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MID 20S AREA-WIDE, FRIDAY NIGHT! IT WILL BE A DRY, SUNNY AND CHILLY DAY ON SATURDAY, AS HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO BUILD OVER THE REGION. HIGH PRESSURE MOVES OFFSHORE SUNDAY, BRINGING HIGH TEMPERATURES BACK INTO THE MID 50S, WHICH IS STILL BELOW AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. DRY CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST ON SUNDAY AS WELL.

THE EARLY PART OF NEXT WEEK WILL FEATURE ANOTHER COLD FRONT THROUGH THE REGION. BEHIND THIS FRONT WILL BE MUCH COLDER AIR, POTENTIALLY EVEN COLDER THAN FRIDAY’S FRONT. UNLIKE THIS WEEK’S FRONT, MUCH OF THE AREA COULD SEE LIGHT PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS. DEPENDING ON THE TIMING OF THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, SOME AREAS COULD SEE SOME SNOW SHOWERS. PRECIP AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE LIGHT, AS THIS IS A VERY COLD AND DRY AIR-MASS PUSHING INTO THE REGION. AT THIS POINT, THINKING ANY SNOW POTENTIAL WILL STAY WELL TO THE NORTHWEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR, AND LIKELY EVEN BE CONFINED TO THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THOUGH, AS AGAIN, THIS IS DAY 7 WE ARE TALKING ABOUT, AND THIS FORECAST COULD CERTAINLY CHANGE.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING AND CHILLY. LOWS: 32-43. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY BY THE EVENING. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

VETERANS DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

TUESDAY: OVERCAST WITH A CHANCE FOR SNOW FLURRIES. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!