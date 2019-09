Ending the week dry and mild

Some patchy fog possible Friday morning in the Shanendoah

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OVERHEAD THE REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT, BRINGING US PLENTY OF CLEAR SKIES. AFTER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES TOP OUT IN THE 70S, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE MIDDLE 50S AND JUST LIKE LAST NIGHT RADIATIONAL COOLING MAY LEAD TO PLACES RECEIVING SOME PATCHY FOG IN THE LOWER VALLEYS.FRIDAY, AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE SOUTH OF THE REGION, BRINGING US PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, BUT ALSO WARMER TEMPERATURES AND HIGHER HUMIDITY. UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND, TEMPERATURES WILL RISE TO SOME 5-10 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL (NORMAL IS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S).

MONDAY, A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH OUR REGION, BRINGING US OUR FIRST CHANCE OF SHOWERS IN AWHILE. IN THE WAKE OF THE FRONT, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE SLIGHTLY COOLER, BUT ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE SEPTEMBER. MORE SUNSHINE LOOKS TO FOLLOW AS OUR DRY SEPTEMBER CONTINUES.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS: 47-57. LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 80.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!