Dry stretch continues through mid-week across Northern Virginia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, staying comfortable. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 89 (84-92)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 3-5 mph, Low: 66 (59-69)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, getting warmer and more humid. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, High: 92 (86-95), Low: 70 (65-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Spotty showers were around on an otherwise dry day yesterday, giving some of us the rainfall we have needed. But, spotty is the key word, as many of us still remained dry. Thankfully, it remained very comfortable for July standards, and that trend continues today. High pressure approaches slowly from the northwest today, with a mostly sunny sky expected. Overall flow will still be out of the north-northwest, keeping humidity low and highs mostly in the 80’s this afternoon. We stay quiet and comfortable again tonight, with lows able to drop down into the 60’s.

This high translates east on Wednesday, keeping rainfall out of the picture but also bringing some warmth and humidity back as well. This leads into Thursday, as the next storm system approaches from the west. Generally the best forcing won’t arrive until Friday, but isolated showers and storms will be back in the picture, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Speaking of Friday, the cold front from this low will be passing through, moving fairly slowly but enough to spark our best chance of showers and storms in the coming week. We’ll be staying warm and muggy, with highs in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the 70’s.

Over the weekend, this front stalls just to our south and east like many others have recently. Weak high pressure also locks itself in place over the eastern half of the country, attempting to bring quiet weather but battling continued instability and nearby disturbances. As such, we will have lots of dry time, but spotty showers and storms are not out of the question both Saturday and Sunday. Heading into next Monday, it looks like another weak cold front drops down from the Great Lakes, which would bring the rainfall chance to isolated at best. Such a small feature this far out is tough to pin down for certain, so we’ll be watching how that develops in the coming days.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson