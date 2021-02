Dry now, but a cold front to bring more precipitation to end the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, CLEARING SKIES AND REMAINING SNOWPACK WILL LIKELY HELP THIS EVENING BE COLDER THAN LAST NIGHT, WITH 20S COMMON. THURSDAY, THE DAY WILL START OUT SUNNY AND DRY; HOWEVER, CLOUDS WILL BUILD THROUGHOUT THE AREA. UNDER A SLIGHTLY SOUTHERLY WIND, TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOUT 5-7 DEGREES WARMER THAN THE PAST FEW DAYS, SO WITH NOT MUCH IF ANY COLD AIR LEFT, WE SHOULD JUST MAINLY SEE RAIN SHOWERS WITH THIS FRONT. EARLY PRECIPITATION; HOWEVER; MAY RESULT IN SOME SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN. THIS MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY BE CONFINED MAINLY TO THE WESTERNMOST ZONES ALONG AND JUST EAST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. FRIDAY NIGHT THE FRONT WILL HAVE CLEARED THE COAST AND DRIER WEATHER WILL BACK TO THE REGION AND WITH PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES OUR TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BACK INTO THE 20S HEADING INTO SATURDAY MORNING. THE WEEKEND WILL START OFF SUNNY BUT MORE CLOUDS WILL BUILD IN ON SUNDAY AS A POTENTIAL STORM SYSTEM STAYS SOUTH OF OUR AREA. SINCE THIS STORM IS STILL 4-5 DAYS OUT, SOME CHANGES ARE TO BE EXPECTED.

BY MONDAY, ATTENTION THEN TURNS TO THE POTENTIAL OUTBREAK OF ARCTIC AIR TO MOVE ACROSS THE EASTERN HALF OF THE COUNTRY EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE LATEST MODEL RUNS HAVE DELAYED THE ARRIVAL OF THE COLDEST ARCTIC AIR TO LATER IN THE WEEK. REGARDLESS, DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ARE STILL POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK ESPECIALLY ACROSS WESTERN MARYLAND AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA. THE COMBINATION OF A COUPLE DAYS OF NEAR OR SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES ALONG WITH WATER TEMPERATURES NEAR THE CLIMATOLOGICAL MINIMUM COULD RESULT IN ICE FORMATION ESPECIALLY ON SMALLER RIVERS. STAY WARM!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND BREEZY. LOWS IN THE 20S..

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS IN THE LOW 30S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!