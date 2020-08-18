Dry for many, but a few showers could push north late

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the south in Northern Virginia. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (82-88)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers still hanging around. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 64 (62-67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, once again mainly to the south across Northern Virginia. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, High: 83 (80-87), Low: 61 (56-64)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

A little more warmth was spread across the region yesterday, but it turned out to be a pretty decent day overall. With the front passing by, a few isolated storms brought rain here and there, but the rainfall was quickly gone by the overnight. Today that front will be washing out to our east, with a stalled boundary to our south. With no major feature really winning out here today, we’ll have fairly quiet and dry conditions with temperatures back into the 80’s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out across Northern Virginia, but that would be the extent of any rainfall. Clouds will build back in overnight into Wednesday with a slight shower chance hanging around, but it will still be a comfortable night.

A low pressure center develops and rides along the stalled boundary to our south tomorrow, creating better conditions for rainfall. The bulk of this activity will stay south, but isolated showers are certainly possible, mostly across Northern Virginia while the rest of us stay dry once again. Going into Thursday, high pressure off of the Atlantic Coast will win out for a quick day, giving us plenty of sunshine while temperatures remain seasonal. Things get a bit more interesting toward the end of the week, as multiple features impact us through the weekend.

For starters, Friday does still look dry, but there is some increasing confidence we might see some rain. The stalled front that will be to our south most of the week begins to lift north and the high off of the coast drifts a little bit south, creating an easterly flow setup. This could leave us with a good bit of cloud cover and typically we also see some showers, so included a mention of a few spotty ones for Friday. Saturday the front becomes a warm front and lifts north, increasing the warmth and humidity and giving us isolated showers and storms. Sunday, a cold front drops out of Canada to counteract the warm front that just lifted through, continuing shower and storm chances to end the weekend. There’s still a lot of uncertainty on the timing of when all of this ends, but for now we should be dry by next Monday as we cool down from the weekend warmth too.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson