Rain begins to move in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Good Friday! High pressure continues to build into our area, heading into our Saturday. Partly cloudy skies for our evening with gusty westerly winds. Wind gust anywhere between 20-40 mph. Lows are expected to be in the teens to lower 20’s. With plenty of sunshine today, snow across most of the area has started to melt, but with low frigid temperatures, we could see a refreeze on the roads. Wind Chill Advisories will remain in effect for the Western portions of Highland, Pendleton, and Grant Counties. As high pressure builds over the mountains tonight, winds will die down. Temperatures will likely dip below average tonight, and some in the mountains could see temperatures dropping below zero tonight.

High pressure builds in tomorrow, bringing sunny skies, drier conditions, and light winds. Temperatures will again be below average, with highs in the lower to mid 30’s. Cloudy skies will return for our Saturday night, with lows dropping into the low-mid 20’s. Temperatures Saturday night will slowly rise during the second half of the night. Light precipitation may break out by the end of the night across the northwestern portions of the area. However, most of us will see a mixture of light rain/sleet as warm advection is ahead of an approaching trough. The timing looks to be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Northcentral MD and the WV Panhandle will be the best locations to see the wintry precipitation. But we cannot rule out a glaze of freezing rain in southern MD. Warmer air will begin to work its way into our area Sunday afternoon, allowing us to see rain showers across the entire area. A low off of the Hudson Bay will be moving through Sunday night, dragging a cold front behind it. This will end the rain in most of our area. But gusty northwesterly winds and temperatures dropping will be expected behind this cold front. A brief period of upslope snow showers is possible Monday on the western slops of the Allegheny front. Strong winds from the northwest will bring cooler air into the area Monday into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the negatives across the higher terrain. Dry conditions are expected from Wednesday into Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with westerly winds gusting anywhere between 20-40 mph. Chilly tonight with lows in the teens to lower 30’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with light southerly winds, overnight showers, highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the lower to mid 20’s.

SUNDAY: AM rain/sleet showers later turning into rain, possible MTN. snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20’s and lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward