Dry conditions not letting up, only spotty rain chances on the way

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer, with hazy skies likely. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 80 (75-83)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light W, Low: 54 (52-57)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 79 (76-82), Low: 56 (53-59)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the south. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

We experienced another gorgeous day yesterday as fall finally began. Under plenty of sunshine it felt a bit warm through the afternoon after a chilly start. Winds funneled in out of the west as the high pressure responsible for all our dry weather dropped toward the Carolinas. This same high is sliding east today, but our west winds continue and as a result we’re starting today with warmer morning temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. As this general setup continues, we’ll see mostly sunny skies once again and get even warmer this afternoon, with most locations reaching near 80 degrees. The only limiting factors for our temperatures will be the presence of some haze in the sky once again.

After an increase in clouds tonight, the remnants of Beta will be passing to the south of the region Thursday into Friday. These remnants will still be a ways away tomorrow, so other than some more clouds we’ll stay dry. On Friday, recent trends have some of this rain tracking a bit more north, but it still looks like we’ll only have spotty showers at best Friday for most of us, with the highest chances for any rainfall over our southern counties. High temperatures remain steady in the middle to upper 70’s with lows warmer in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Into the weekend and early next week, a lot of uncertainty on exact timing and rainfall amounts exists, but it’s going to be a bit more unsettled for sure. On Saturday, the remnants of Beta should be well offshore, while a cold front will be over the Great Lakes. This means we’re likely to stay dry the first day of the weekend. For Sunday, the cold front to the west slowly approaches, before swinging through into Monday morning. Then a second, stronger cold front looks to swing by late Monday into Tuesday. As of right now, we’re looking to steadily increase rain chances, from spotty Sunday, to isolated late Monday, then scattered on Tuesday. No one day looks to be a major washout at this point though. We will stay slightly above average with temperatures, though another cooldown is on the way behind these fronts late next week.

Have a great Wednesday; we’re halfway through the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson