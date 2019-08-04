Drier conditions across Northern Virginia

Conditions for Sunday will be drier. Highs will approach 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine. There will be a slight chance of a thundershower on Monday, but I think most of us will continue to be on the dry side.

As we head into the first part of the workweek includes temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s to around 90. A cold front will sweep down into the region causing showers and storms for Wednesday.

The main story about the cold front is clearing skies and less humidity after the passage. Be sure to stay tuned in for the latest weather-wise.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Expect partly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s and low 70’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some areas getting into the 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch out for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few may rise up into the low 90’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and into the low 90’s.

Friday: Plan for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s with only a few getting up into the upper 80’s.

Saturday: Bet on mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen