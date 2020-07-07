Counties hard hit by rainfall could see a bit more this afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail possible. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 94 (87-96)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with storms ending, patchy fog will be possible where fresh rain falls. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 72 (67-75)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 93 (86-96), Low: 71 (66-74)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clusters of storms certainly got going Monday afternoon and evening, with the bulk of the activity to the east along the Delmarva Peninsula. These storms prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings with all the heavy rainfall they dropped. Generally, western parts of the viewing area remained bone dry once again with eastern areas getting soaked. Today we are in for another hot and humid one, with showers and storms popping off this afternoon again. Overall, there is not much of a trend as to one main area where storms will cluster up. Generally, they will just remain isolated, with coverage a bit less than yesterday. Due to plenty of heat and moisture, a few storms could once again turn strong with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Flash flooding will be a concern, especially areas that saw a lot of rainfall yesterday.

Activity winds down through the night, with patchy fog possible for a few hours Wednesday morning where rain does fall. Ridging aloft in the atmosphere will dry out upper levels for Wednesday and Thursday while hot and humid conditions hold steady at the surface. While a few spotty storms can’t be completely ruled out each day, we’ll generally stay with drier conditions. Afternoon highs will still shoot into the 90’s and heat index values will still be closer to 100 degrees with humidity.

All eyes are still on the system that is set to push off of the Carolina coastline Friday into Saturday. This low could develop into a tropical system still, however it does look like it will remain offshore. This will still lead to increased rainfall in the eastern viewing area Friday night into Saturday, but not everyone will see impacts from this potential tropical system since it looks to stay east. That doesn’t mean rainfall isn’t possible for everyone though, since a cold front will be swinging through on Saturday for western zones. This is the best chance for widespread rainfall in the coming days, as Sunday and Monday see an upper level low linger nearby, keeping us warm and humid with lots of dry time, but some isolated showers and storms possible.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson