Cooling temperatures today, setting up the chance for ice into 2021

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with mixed precipitation to the NW early, then light rain will be around into the evening. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 44 (38-46)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with more clearing to the north. Winds: Light N, Low: 29 (26-32)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with dry AM conditions, then freezing rain moves in during the PM, turning to just rain by the evening. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, High: 37 (32-40), Low: 36 (33-39)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain, more likely to the east. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! We’ve finally made it to the end of this very long year, and Mother Nature wants to make things interesting for us of course. A rapidly weakening cold front is sagging south into the region this morning, with mixed precipitation falling across southern PA and far western MD. This precipitation will become very broken and turn to just light rainfall once it crosses the Mason-Dixon Line. We’ll see plenty of dry time today, with light rain falling here and there into the evening. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day given the slightly cooler air pushing in behind the front. Overnight conditions will be dry, with some clearing possible to the north as well thanks to high pressure over New England.

We’re still looking at a classic warm air aloft, cold air at the surface setup with the high to our northeast and the next low approaching from the southwest. Tomorrow morning will remain dry, but as this system’s warm front arrives tomorrow afternoon, the rest of New Year’s Day will turn icy for some. Freezing rain is still looking likely along and west of I-81, but thankfully recent trends have backed off with how much ice accumulates. Generally most locations will only get a glaze, with up to a tenth of an inch possible. Across Allegany, Garrett, Grant, and Mineral Counties, as well as southern PA, is where the highest chance of ice accumulations over a tenth of an inch will be. Expect slick, treacherous conditions anywhere freezing rain falls tomorrow afternoon. Thankfully, all of this turns back over to just rain by Friday night.

Most of Saturday is looking fairly dry at this point on the back side of this second system. A few stray showers over the mountains can’t be ruled out, but otherwise there will be some clearing and warmer temperatures. Yet another low pushes up the East Coast Sunday, nudging rain into the region, with the steadiest rain to the east. Finally, our extremely active pattern takes a quiet turn into the first full week of the New Year. Monday through next Wednesday is looking fairly sunny with slightly above average temperatures.

Have a great New Year’s Eve and start to the New Year!

Meteorologist Damon Matson