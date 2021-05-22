Cooler temperatures signal a chance of rain

Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Saturday morning 180 miles northeast of Bermuda. While it will not play a major role in our weather here across the District, Valleys, and Mountains, we will begin to see a wetter weather pattern as we head over the next few weeks. While temperatures will remain above average, we will be as close to average on days we see rain.

While Saturday and Sunday look dry for most, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. A better chance of rain will come Monday as temperatures dive from the 90s Sunday into the 70s and 80s Monday. Rainfall amounts will only total up to a quarter of an inch or so. Another chance of rain will come Thursday or Friday. This is only the beginning of the potential to see more steady rains.

While temperatures will continue to trend above average over the next several weeks, on days we see rain, temperatures will be about as close to average as we can get. Monday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday’s high look to be in the 90s. As we see these dips in temperatures, the greater of a chance for us to see rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: More sunshine with highs in the 90s.

Monday: Temperatures closer to average with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Lingering clouds with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs back in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with another chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen