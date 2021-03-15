Cooler conditions could create a few flakes Tuesday morning

Monday: Morning sun and breezy to start, with calmer conditions and increasing clouds late. Winds: N 10-15 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Monday night: Cloudy with a light wintry mix late, especially in the higher elevations. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, Low: 34 (31-36)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a light wintry mix possible through the morning then isolated rain showers possible the rest of the day. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 44 (42-47), Low: 38 (35-40)

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Lots of sunshine filled the sky all weekend long, but as we wound things down yesterday it was quite windy and getting colder. This morning temperatures are down in the 20’s and 30’s, one of the chilliest we’ve had in a little while. Breezy north winds will continue this morning, but conditions will calm some with plenty of sunshine most of the day. The outer edges of a massive but weakening storm system will begin arriving late today, increasing clouds quite rapidly. We will remain dry most of the night, but eventually the dry air will wear away and we should expect a light wintry mix late. This shouldn’t cause any major impacts, given how light the precipitation will be and how short-lived it will be, but there is the potential for a light coating of ice in some of the higher elevations.

Most of this wintry mix will be over with shortly after sunrise, with those highest elevations hanging on to the wintry precipitation the longest. Temperatures raise enough to where any lingering activity will be in the form of rain showers, but it will mostly be a cloudy and chilly Tuesday. With a very progressive pattern in place, there won’t be much time for a break, but it does look like St. Patrick’s Day will be dry but fairly cloudy as well, with a warm up back into the upper 50’s. The next storm system is going to be a stronger one, and bring the next round of precipitation in starting Wednesday night.

This time around, there won’t be any cold air around to cause wintry precipitation, so just rain is what can be expected. We’ll be in the prime position for steady rain all day Thursday and likely continuing Friday, as the storm continues to strengthen and pass south of the area. Given how dry it’s been most of the month so far, two days of steady rain won’t be a bad thing and we should be able to handle it pretty easily. Some good news for those already looking forward to the next upcoming weekend will be that all of the rain will be gone by Saturday morning. Through the first couple of days of spring it looks like we’ll have seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson