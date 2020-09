Cooler and breezy sums up Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY, THE FIRST OF TWO COLD FRONTS WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING SOME EVENTUAL MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO THE AREA TONIGHT. A COUPLE OF INCHES LOOK GOOD FOR SE MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA, BASICALLY AROUND AND EAST OF I-95. ALL THE RAIN LOOKS TO MOVE OUT OF THE AREA BY OR BEFORE SUNRISE WEDNESDAY MORNING, WITH GRADUALLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS IN THE AFTERNOON. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WILL BE DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY AS WE GET A BRIEF BREAK BEFORE THE NEXT COLD FRONT ARRIVES. ON THURSDAY, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, AS THE AFOREMENTIONED SECOND COLD FRONT APPROACHES. WE MAY EVEN SEE A FEW SHOWERS BY LATE AFTERNOON, BUT THE BEST CHANCE FOR SEEING ANY SHOWERS WILL TRULY INCREASE BY THURSDAY NIGHT. THIS FRONT DOESN’T APPEAR TO HAVE AS MUCH MOISTURE WITH IT, BUT IT WILL CHANGE HOW YOU FEEL, AS TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BEHIND THIS FRONT. THE FRONT WILL MOVE OFF TO OUR EAST FRIDAY, AND WITH A BUILDING AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE PARKING ITSELF ACROSS THE NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC AREA, WE’LL SEE A GRADUAL DECREASE IN CLOUDS AND COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES. FORECASTED HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOWER TO MID-60S FOR MOST LOCATIONS.

THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY, BUT CHILLY AT TIMES. STARTING FRIDAY NIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY NIGHT, AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID-60S, WITH LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S. THERE MAY EVEN BE SOME FROST OR FREEZE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN THE SHELTERED VALLEYS AND RURAL AREAS DURING THE OVERNIGHT. AS THE WEEKEND COMES TO A CLOSE, MORE CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND THERE IS THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY WITH THE PASSING OF ANOTHER SYSTEM IN THE NORTHEAST.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY LIGHT SHOWERS DEVELOPING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH CLOUDS AND A FEW LATE DAY/EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND TURNING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60’S.

SATURDAY: DRY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!