Cool rain arrives in Northern Virginia on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A STATIONARY FRONT TO OUR SOUTH WILL ALLOW A STORM SYSTEM TO RIDE ALONG THE FRONT AND BRING OUR AREA A CONTINUATION OF CLOUDS, FOLLOWED BY A STEADY LIGHT RAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY. RAIN AMOUNTS THIS EVENING WILL BE LIGHT (AROUND A TENTH TO A QUARTER INCH FOR MOST AREAS) BUT WILL PICK UP A BIT ON WEDNESDAY.

TOMORROW’S RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO BE AROUND A QUARTER TO A HALF INCH ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, UNDER UNSEASONABLY CHILLY CONDITIONS. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE 30S ALONG THE HIGHEST RIDGES OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT, TO THE 40S ACROSS MANY LOCATIONS IN THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS REGION, TO THE 50S FOR THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA. THERE MIGHT EVEN BE SOME LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION ACROSS THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. WET SNOW MAY MAKE IT DOWN TO AROUND 3,000FT., AND A SLUSHY INCH OR TWO OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500FT. NEAR THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. DRIER AIR SHOULD WORK ITS WAY IN OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY, WITH LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S FOR MOST OF THE AREA AND 20S ALONG THE RIDGES OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. THURSDAY WILL ALSO BE DRY THROUGHOUT, BUT WE’LL STILL FEEL BELOW NORMAL HIGHS AS THEY STAY IN THE 50S UNDER A NORTHWEST WIND.

ON THE HEELS OF THE NICE WEATHER THURSDAY, CLOUDS WILL ONCE AGAIN MAKE A RETURN FRIDAY, BRINGING BACK SHOWERS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. AT THIS TIME, RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO BE GENERALLY BE LESS THAN A HALF AN INCH. IN THE WAKE OF FRIDAY’S RAIN, THE WEEKEND APPEARS TO BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY, BUT STILL CHILLY.

TONIGHT: OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: DRY EARLY, WITH SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON/EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS FROM AROUND 50 DEGREES SATURDAY, CLOSER TO AROUND 60 DEGREES ON SUNDAY.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!