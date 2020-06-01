Comfortable day on tap, turning hot and humid by mid-week

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool, and comfortable. Some additional clouds arriving late in the day. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 76 (70-79)

Monday night: Clouds continue to increase, turning mostly cloudy. Winds: L&V, Low: 54 (48-57)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, tapering off late in the day. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 78 (72-81), Low: 63 (57-67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a spot storm possible early in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

This past weekend turned into a beautiful one to say the least as we wrapped up the month of May. Sunshine won out for the most part, though some clouds did mix in. The high pressure that ushered in cooler air yesterday will keep sliding east today, centered almost directly overhead. This will mean light northwest winds, more sunshine, and seasonal temperatures. Later in the day, models are picking up on a batch of clouds funneling down from the Great Lakes with a shortwave. We’ll stay dry, but expect to have mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.

These clouds will give way to showers Tuesday morning, though they will be weakening as they arrive into the region. It won’t be a washout by any means, but expect some light rainfall throughout the day as winds turn southwesterly and we enter into a very hot and humid rest of the week. Wednesday will by far be the warmest day of the week, with highs likely to get into the lower 90’s with plenty of humidity as well. Though there are no major fronts or anything nearby, isolated showers and storms are likely to develop with all the heat and moisture present.

This same pattern continues both Thursday and Friday, though highs shouldn’t quite get into the 90’s at least. This is all thanks to continuous southerly flow while a frontal boundary washes out to our north. Much like last week, the weather pattern finally gets moving late Friday into the weekend, as a strong enough low pushes a cold front through by Saturday morning. This will end the rain chances and slowly push the heat and humidity off of the coast. By next Sunday we’ll be back with mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions.

Have a great Monday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson