Colder conditions continue for much of the weekend

Friday: Mostly cloudy until mid-morning, then rapidly clearing to become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, High: 59 (54-62)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (29-38)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 52 (48-56), Low: 38 (35-42)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, turning windy late. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re certainly on the other side of this latest storm system and front, as it’s a bit crisper and cool out there. We are still hanging on to some cloud cover, as that stuck with us all day yesterday as well despite the rain being pretty much done. A reinforcing cold front with lots of dry air is arriving soon, and by mid-morning the entire area should be clear of clouds. We’ll enjoy a beautiful mostly sunny afternoon from there; with highs reaching the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Tonight, we feel the full effect of the colder air as lows will plummet down toward the freezing mark under clear skies, with a few upper 20’s likely over the mountains by tomorrow morning.

High pressure will give us a very pleasant but cool Saturday to kick off the weekend, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 50’s. Clouds will quickly pick back up overnight into Sunday morning, as a clipper system drives a strong cold front our direction. We’ll have scattered showers through the day Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, but any rain will be gone by the evening given how fast this system will be moving. The bigger concern is the tight pressure gradient behind this system and the strong northwest winds that will follow it. Early Sunday night, it’s not out of the question we’ll have a shot at seeing 30-40 mph wind gusts, possibly up to 50 mph in the highest elevations.

Very breezy conditions won’t be going anywhere early into next week, and a much colder pattern grips the eastern half of the country. We’ll stick with breezy northwest winds both Monday and Tuesday as a result, with temperatures staying slightly below average. A shortwave will swing by Monday night, but there doesn’t look to be enough moisture to warrant much outside of a few extra clouds. Next Wednesday will be the coldest day of the forecast, with highs not escaping the 40’s. Outside of the winds and cool temperatures, the start of next week is looking very sunny and dry.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson