Cold temperatures usher in the New Year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY NEW YEAR’S EVE EVERYONE! ON THIS LAST DAY OF 2019, IT HAS BEEN A BIT WINDY AT TIMES, BUT IT HAS ALSO BEEN DRY. THAT BODES WELL FOR ALL THE NYE CELEBRATIONS THAT WILL OCCUR LOCALLY. YOU WILL NEED TO BUNDLE UP; HOWEVER, AS IT WILL BE CHILLY AND WILL FEEL COLDER WITH ANY WIND. OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO DROP INTO THE 30S, SO AS WE TURN A PAGE AND START THE NEW YEAR, WINTER JACKETS LOOK TO BE A MUST. THE COLD TEMPERATURES WON’T LAST FOR LONG, BY THURSDAY HIGHS WILL APPROACH, IF NOT EXCEED 50 DEGREES IN PLACES. BY FRIDAY, UMBRELLAS WILL BE NEEDED, AS DRY WEATHER WILL GIVE WAY TO A STORM MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTHEASTERN STATES. THE RAIN SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE INTO THE START OF THE WEEKEND BEFORE DEPARTING BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MUCH COLDER AIR WILL THEN SETTLE IN FOR THE BACK HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND STARTING A NEW WEEK.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 27-35. WEST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AT FIRST, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SUNDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WITH CLOUDS INCREASING FROM THE WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A SAFE & HAPPY NEW YEAR!