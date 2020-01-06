Cold temperatures overnight in Northern Virginia

Temperatures this week will be colder than they were last week; however, they will be closer to the average for this time of year. While we will see sunshine for Monday, clouds will increase on Tuesday with a chance of light snowfall around the region.

The weather models indicate about 1-2 inches for the valleys with 2-4 inches for the mountains with less than an inch for the metro region. Right now, we are going with a bit less due to previous snowfalls this season.

Our current forecast is just a dusting here in the valleys with 1-2 inches of snow in the higher elevations — some locations a top of the highest mountains, maybe an isolated 2-4 inches. The metro will mainly see rain around and south of the Beltway. There will be a slight mixing of rain and snow in the DC suburbs.

Regardless of what we see on Tuesday, temperatures will be chillier on Wednesday with highs only in the 30’s! Thursday morning’s low will be in the upper teens and lower 20’s. Warmer temperatures will return briefly on Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Clouds clearing with lows in the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s. Winds will light out of the south and west at 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with light snow possible. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. The valleys may see less than an inch of snowfall. The high mountains will see 1-2 inches, but 2-4 inches possible in a few isolated locations in the highest ridges.

Wednesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Thursday: Watch for a few more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. A few locations may reach 40 degrees.

Friday: Warmer with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few locations in the 60’s.

Sunday: A cold rain with highs only in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen