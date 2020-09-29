Cold front brings decent amounts of rainfall through tonight

Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy fog and scattered showers possible through the AM. Rain turns steady and fills in across the area through the PM. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 70 (68-74)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with moderate to steady rain, tapering down toward morning. Areas of mist/fog are likely to form by morning as well. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, Low: 54 (50-57)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM showers, then turning breezy with clearing skies the rest of the day. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 68 (63-71), Low: 51 (46-56)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

An end to our rather lengthy stretch of dry weather (for most) is finally set to come to an end today. After a Monday of sunshine, warmth, and humidity, we’re seeing clouds quickly fill in across the areas this morning. Showers are back to the west over WV and PA for now, and the cold front creating these showers is taking its time moving east. So, most of this morning will be dry but cloudy, though some scattered showers are possible across our western counties. Later this afternoon, rain finally moves in and becomes fairly steady, continuing into the night. We’re still expecting the most consistent rain to fall overnight, just behind the front as it exits the area. Flooding is not a concern today given how dry we’ve been. When all is said and done, most of the viewing area will get 0.50-1.00” of rain, with some localized areas up to 1.50”.

Some scattered showers across our eastern counties are likely to be present into the morning Wednesday, with plenty of misty conditions as well. Beyond these though, Wednesday will see rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions, as the trough of low pressure continues to spin just to our north. Temperatures will be back into the 60’s, with lows steadily falling off through the 50’s and into the 40’s. A piece of shortwave energy is likely to send another reinforcing cold front through late Thursday into Friday, though this shouldn’t amount to much. Plenty of dry air will be in place, so only expecting an increase in clouds Thursday night.

Canadian high pressure follows all of this into the weekend, so even cooler conditions will be arriving once again. Under plenty of sunshine highs will only reach the lower to middle 60’s Friday through Sunday, with lows down into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Frost is certainly a possibility once again over the weekend. Into next Monday, a weak disturbance looks to develop along the coast, which could lead to a brief increase in clouds and isolated showers being possible, but otherwise we stay cool and quiet.

Have a great Tuesday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson