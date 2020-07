Cold front approaches Northern Virginia on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A STALLED FRONT NORTH OF THE REGION, WILL SLOWLY DROP SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY AND INTO FRIDAY IN THE FORM OF A COLD FRONT. THE OPPRESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY OF YESTERDAY, IS LACKING TODAY, BUT THAT IS NOT TO SAY THAT WE WON’T SEE STORMS OR WARM TEMPERATURES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE (NWS) HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR THESE COUNTIES: CALVERT, ST. MARY’S AND CHARLES IN MARYLAND AND THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER (SSPC) HAVE THE ENTIRE AREA UNDER A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE STORMS. THAT MEANS ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS THAT ARE NOT LONG-LIVED, COULD IMPACT PARTS OF THE REGION DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, WITH DAMAGING WINDS THE GREATEST CONCERN. TRY TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU ARE FINDING YOURSELF OUTSIDE MORE OFTEN THAN NOT TODAY AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING.

HEADING INTO FRIDAY, A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO DROP SOUTHWARD INTO THE REGION BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME MORE STRONG STORMS TO THE AREA. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE TO THE NORTH WILL HELP TO BRING US SOME RELIEF TO THE HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY. TEMPERATURES WILL INCREASE ON SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY, BUT WITH THAT SAID, SUNDAY AND MONDAY ALSO LOOK DRY. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BEGIN TO INCREASE TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA. RIGHT NOW, THE THINKING IS, THAT WEDNESDAY’S FRONT WILL BRING US COOLER AND DRIER WEATHER.

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS THEN BECOMING CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 67-77 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. NOT AS HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 90-95 DEGREES

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-90S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

STAY COOL AND SAFE!