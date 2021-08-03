Coastal low hangs out nearby, keeps clouds and cool temps around

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a few mountain showers possible. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 80 (75-83)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 62 (57-65)

Wednesday: Gradually clearing skies with a stray shower or storm possible to the southeast. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 81 (77-84), Low: 61 (58-65)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Anyone else roll those car windows down yesterday afternoon on the way home? It turned into an absolutely gorgeous Monday with a good mix of sun and clouds and extremely comfortable conditions. Skies still stayed decently clear until the early morning hours this morning, and now it’s fairly overcast as clouds stream in from the south. A coastal low pressure center is over the Carolinas and it will stay near there through the day today. Given its position, this system will continue to funnel clouds our direction, making for a grey and cool day. Despite all the clouds though, the best setup for rainfall is a lot closer to this system to our south, thus rain will be extremely scarce once again. Outside of a few showers over the Blue Ridge Mountains, we all stay dry again today.

Temperatures stay cool overnight as clouds begin to break up some into Wednesday. Despite the clouds breaking up some, we won’t break from the unseasonably cool and comfortable pattern we’ve been on, with highs still only touching the lower 80’s. A stray shower or storm is possible across southern Maryland, but yet again we stay dry. Finally, an upper-level trough will be crossing the area Thursday, picking up the coastal low and swinging it eastward. Unlike yesterday though, the models have started trending drier with this setup as well, continuing to leave us high and dry. Of any day this work week, Thursday is our best chance at much-needed precipitation, but even then we’ll only see spotty showers and storms.

High pressure regains strength off the Atlantic Coast heading into the weekend, which means a return of heat and humidity. Friday will see temperatures jump back into the upper 80’s before we make a return to the 90’s by Saturday most likely. Yet another upper-level disturbance crosses the area as the weekend starts, and this is likely our most significant chance of rainfall. Still, much like Thursday, even the most progressive models are only showing isolated showers and storms, so if we’re lucky enough to ring out a bit of rain it will be bucking the extremely dry trend and we certainly need the rain. Otherwise, get ready for even more dry weather and temperatures well into the 90’s by the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson