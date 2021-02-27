Cloudy, wet weekend before seeing a mainly dry week

Most of the precipitation has switched over to rain after seeing a mix of rain or snow Friday night. More rain today and Sunday could cause flooding in higher elevations west where there may still be snow-packed. Between now and Monday, we could see up to an inch of rain.
Rain will become less likely Saturday afternoon, but rain will become more likely as we head into Sunday and Monday. While the weekend does look wet, most of the next work week looks dry, with temperatures returning up into the 50s.
Temperatures will be rather chilly Monday night into Tuesday as cold air moves in. Highs Tuesday will only be into the 40s. A surge of warm air will send highs into the 50s and 60s Thursday with plentiful sunshine. Clouds may build Friday, with another chance of rain to come next weekend.