Cloudy skies across Northern Va. for Sunday

There will be a possible shower along the Blue Ridge Mountains and down in the valleys.

Clouds have arrived in the region, and they will continue to draw in as we head overnight and into Sunday. Sunday expects clouds with a slight chance for rain. We will mainly see isolated to scattered showers on Sunday for the valley and highlands, but widespread showers will come Monday.

We hope to see a good bit of rain on Monday. A sprinkle or two may carry over into Tuesday morning, but clouds will begin to try to clear out Wednesday. Clouds will linger as we head into the middle part of the week.

By the week’s end, we will see clouds to increase with the potential to see rain again, but this time over the weekend. Temperatures will be into the 60’s and 70’s this week with lows into the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a leftover shower in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan to see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for morning drizzle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Clouds will increase. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen