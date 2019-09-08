Clouds will begin to enter Northern Va. Sunday

Cloudier skies will come for the first part of the workweek.

Clouds will increase as we go in through this Sunday as a small trough passes overnight. Clouds will turn to overcast overnight Sunday into Monday morning keeping lows in the 60’s. Several clouds will continue into Monday, but we may see the sun peek out from time to time. Highs will only be into the upper 70’s for most with only a few making it into the 80’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look lovely as a ridge of high pressure will enter the region. The high-pressure system will move just to our east, returning us to southerly flow. This will in part raise temperatures into the 90’s as we head into the middle to late part of the workweek. Get ready for a few last tastes of summer weather.

We hope to cool down a bit as we head towards the weekend. A cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. While Thursday looked to be the better day yesterday, today Friday seems to have a slight advantage. The odds are that an isolated to a scattered bunch of us will see good rainfall. Heavy rain showers could produce up to an inch of precipitation while areas can generally expect a quarter of an inch or so over this next coming week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with clouds to increase during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds will be out of the west at five mph.

Sunday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-80’s with light northeast winds. Drizzle is possible Monday morning.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will break to partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: A drastic warm-up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Watch out for a thundershower in the afternoon and evening along with partly sunny skies during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen