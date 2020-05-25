Clouds to linger in Northern Virginia, meaning cooler temperatures

Memorial Day: Cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog expected through the AM. Clearing skies turn conditions partly cloudy for the PM. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, High: 78 (74-83)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 61 (56-64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 82 (78-86), Low: 62 (58-65)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Memorial Day everyone! Thus far the holiday weekend has been a good one for any plans you may have made outside, though we did lack some sunshine yesterday. Easterly winds kept slightly cooler temperatures and clouds around, and that lower cloud deck is still out there early this morning. These clouds won’t let up for a little while, and with warmer temperatures and relatively calm winds, patchy fog is likely as well, especially in the higher elevations. Once the lunch hour rolls around, winds will pick up and turn more south-southeasterly, finally kicking the fog and clouds out of here. Under a partly cloudy sky will see temperatures jump back up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

High pressure over the Atlantic will keep conditions sun-filled and warm through Tuesday before a change begins to take place. There is a plume of tropical moisture well to the south in Florida early this week that will slowly move north along the eastern extent of this high. By Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be turning fairly humid, with clouds returning thanks to a cold front also approaching from the west. After only spotty shower and storm chances Wednesday, Thursday will be soggy. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s still, but overnight lows will hover in the middle and upper 60’s.

On Friday, the cold front mentioned above will sweep through, ushering out the tropical air as it does. There’s a chance we could see a few strong storms along the front as it passes on Friday, but being so far out there is plenty of uncertainty yet and it’s something that just bears watching in the coming days. After two days of soggy weather, high pressure drops down from the north bringing beautiful conditions back just in time for next weekend.

Hope everyone enjoys the rest of the holiday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson