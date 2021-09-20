Clouds slowly increase with storm system on the way

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 78 (75-82)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, Low: 61 (58-64)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly late in the day and to the west. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 76 (73-79), Low: 66 (63-68)

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers, especially late. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers, mainly early. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was an absolutely beautiful weekend, and as the days wore on we gradually got cooler, finally. After topping out in the lower 80’s Sunday afternoon, we have a bit of a crisp start to this Monday in the 50’s and 60’s. With high pressure nearby, we’ll keep a nice mix of sun and clouds in play with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70’s. There is a massive storm system building out west, and it’s going to take its time arriving, but the edge of this system’s cloud cover will already move in tonight. We’ll be waking up Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies after another seasonal night.

Not only will this massive system be moving in, but there’s also a disturbance currently over the Southeast that will get pulled north ahead of the main system for tomorrow. This will keep clouds around for a grey Tuesday, with spotty showers popping up, especially late in the day and mostly along the mountains to the west. Fall begins on Wednesday, and it looks like the new season will start out very soggy as the storm system finally arrives. It will be rather cool and damp, so just rain is expected, no storms. This rain could get heavy at times, especially as the cold front with this system rolls in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We’ll continue to trend toward seasonably cool temperatures behind this system, especially with lingering clouds and scattered showers on Thursday. Canadian high pressure will clear everything out into Friday and bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air, with overnight lows dipping into the 40’s and 50’s with highs barely hitting 70 degrees to end the week. Our perfectly timed taste of fall hangs around into the weekend with plenty of sunshine, so if you so desire, go ahead and plan some of those fun fall events or to-dos, because it’s looking near perfect for that this upcoming weekend.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson