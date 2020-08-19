Clouds may persist, but drier the rest of the day in Northern Virginia

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible through the AM, with clearing skies and dry conditions in the PM. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 83 (80-86)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, Low: 60 (54-62)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: ESE 4-8 mph, High: 82 (77-85), Low: 63 (60-66)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Overall we weren’t expecting much in the way of wet weather is this week, but if there was one bit of time we’d see some it was this morning. Yesterday wrapped up as a beautiful day before clouds started to increase just after sunset. An area of showers is pushing through early this morning, mostly dropping rain in Northern Virginia. These isolated showers will hang around through the rest of this morning with plenty of clouds. This afternoon skies will begin clearing, as the remainder of the rainfall stays south of us. Highs will still stay comfortable in the 80’s today, and with the clearing skies we’ll have a cool and comfortable night with 50’s and 60’s by tomorrow morning.

Winds start to turn more out of the east and then the south the remainder of the week, bringing back some warmth and moisture. Tomorrow that won’t play much of a role as partly cloudy skies should prevail. On Friday, clouds begin to return as a warm front at the surface and an upper level low begin to head this way. This combination will lead to isolated showers late on Friday, and keep unsettled weather around all weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look to have fair chances at isolated to scattered showers and storms, though there should be more sunshine toward the end of the weekend as the upper level low and warm front start to depart.

Temperature-wise, as mentioned above, we’ll be feeling a bit warmer and more humid through the weekend, as highs return to the upper 80’s and lows hover closer to 70 degrees once again. Even as the showers and storms depart into early next week, we could hold on to the warmth. Our only chance at returning to slightly cooler weather would be if a front over Canada drops south across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As of the latest guidance, it doesn’t appear that this will happen, but there is still a good deal of uncertainty in the extended forecast. For now, we’re expecting a very dry start to the new week with temperatures still hovering near 90 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday, we’re halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson