Clouds gradually clearing from west to east late Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some clearing to the west late. Winds: NNE 3-5 mph, High: 75 (71-78)

Tuesday night: Variable clouds with patchy fog possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 59 (56-62)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 79 (75-82), Low: 58 (54-61)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

It seems that we just can’t shake the clouds, as yesterday was yet another grey day. A low continues to spin away just off the Atlantic Coast while weakening, with high pressure back across the Northeast this morning, which is giving us more of the same. Expect fairly cloudy skies all morning long, though it will at least feel slightly less damp. As the coastal low begins to pull away this afternoon, there will finally be some clearing in the late afternoon across the mountains and near the I-81 corridor. It will still be tough to clear the clouds to the east, but by tonight that should finally change. Expect temperatures to be a few degrees warmer, into the lower to middle 70’s for most today.

With the coastal low finally gone, high pressure will finally be able to exert its full influence the rest of the week. More sunshine is expected tomorrow through Friday, with winds slowly turning more southerly. Despite already being in a warm pattern, it will be getting even warmer, especially in the afternoons. Readings will climb into the upper 70’s Wednesday and Thursday, likely topping out in the lower 80’s Friday. This will be about 10-15 degrees above mid-October averages, but there are some significant changes coming this weekend.

A strong storm system over the Rockies will finally push east into Saturday, dragging a cold front our direction. This front will pack a punch, and certainly have some energy to work with once it gets into our warm air. Right now, it’s too far out to tell if there will be a thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, but at the very least expect a solid line of gusty showers for the start of the weekend. Behind the front, much cooler, more typical fall air will arrive. Lows will dip into the 40’s and 50’s Saturday night and stay there into next week. Meanwhile, high temperatures will only get back into the 60’s next Sunday and Monday under lots of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson