Clouds continue to bring “cooler” weather for the weekend

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70's and lower 80's.

A few showers will linger into the early evening before we see a break in the weather as the day progresses on Saturday, the chance for rain increases. Continued showers Saturday night into Sunday may lead to soggy conditions across the region.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80’s. We may see a lingering shower as we head into Monday, but then things turn to the sunnier side as we head into the middle part of the week.

A few clouds with a possible shower as we head into the latter part of the week. Temperatures will meander back into the middle 80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at five mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a possible rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 3-7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Monday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will break. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Plan to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen