Clouds clear up, more sunshine expected later today

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more clouds expected early and more sunshine likely to the SE. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 56 (54-59)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 79 (76-83), Low: 57 (54-61)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, more clouds late. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Mother Nature continues to dangle showers right there in front of us, but the area continues to go without any rain. Plenty of rain was seen across the Great Lakes area yesterday, but on the other side of the stationary boundary we just had a fairly cloudy and quiet day. Temperatures warmed back into the 60’s yesterday, and with a very similar setup to yesterday in place, we’ll continue our warming trend. This will especially be true for those down to the southeast, where more sunshine is expected and highs will easily push the middle and upper 70’s. Yet again rainfall will miss us, as the stationary boundary actually begins to retreat and dissipate.

With the front leaving, skies will continue to become clearer for both Wednesday and Thursday. Continued southerly winds coupled in there, high temperatures will push 80 degrees both days with lows hovering just below 60 degrees. These values won’t be enough for any new records, but either way it’s going to be quite warm by late October standards. On Friday, a decent storm system will be approaching, which will help moderate our temperatures some thanks to increasing clouds late in the day. The other big story is that we’re going to keep getting drier as rainfall is not expected the rest of the work week.

A bit of rain is finally expected on Saturday, though it will be arriving with a weakening front and be very isolated at best. The good news is that this will be the first blow to the strong ridge of high pressure to our northeast that’s keeping us so dry. We’ll also cool off a decent bit into Sunday when things should be quiet. By early next week, there is a lot of uncertainty, on both temperatures and precipitation. One thing that does look certain is that a fairly strong storm system is likely during the first couple of days of the new week, with a decent bit of rain and much cooler temperatures if this system can completely pass through the area. Again, timing and exact impacts at this point are very unclear and will need to be tracked, but for now made mention of at least a bit of rainfall next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson