Clouds build through the day ahead of the next storm system

Wednesday: More sun in the AM, then partly cloudy, with warming temperatures. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 93 (87-95)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 72 (67-75)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 90 (83-92), Low: 73 (69-76)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

By far we had one of the more comfortable days for the month of July so far yesterday. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and decent temperatures were around. This morning is starting out fine as well, but high pressure is sliding to the east and our end of the week warming trend begins this afternoon. There is some moisture and clouds already out there, and as the day moves along additional moisture will be added in, so clouds should be a bit more frequent than yesterday. Even still, with some sunshine and southerly winds kicking in, highs will rebound back into the lower 90’s. Clouds will really fill in overnight, keeping lows from dropping below the 70 degree mark in many spots.

A frontal boundary and storm system is responsible for these changes, and it will be approaching from the Great Lakes on Thursday. Out ahead of this system, a strong east-southeast wind will kick in, which should develop a decent cloud deck east of the Blue Ridge, like we’ve seen the past with this type of setup. A few showers aren’t out of the question in the morning before the better forcing arrives in the afternoon closer to the front, which could lead to isolated storms west of the Blur Ridge. Overall, expect some rainfall, plenty of clouds at times, and temperatures to hold in the 80’s most of Thursday.

Friday the storm system and front finally swing through while weakening, producing scattered showers and storms. For now this looks like our best chance at rainfall for the rather dry areas. Over the weekend, this front will be stalled just to the south and east, giving us continued spotty rain chances, but a lot of dry time, hot temperatures and humidity. Into next week the details look hazy (no pun intended) as there’s still no major feature to point out easily. Another weak front does look to approach but just linger close by, and if that’s the case it’ll be much of the same: isolated storms, lots of humidity, and continued 90 degree temperatures.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday; we’re halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson