Clouds build overnight, t-storms in the forecast for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AS HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH CONTINUES TO SHIFT EAST TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL LIKELY INCREASE ALONG WITH SOME PATCHY FOG. OVERNIGHT, SOME SHOWERS MAY MOVE INTO OUR AREA ALTHOUGH THEY WILL WEAKEN AS THEY DO SO. LOWS WILL BE IN THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S.

UNSETTLED WEATHER LOOKS TO BE WITH US ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, AS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LINGER ACROSS THE AREA. THERE COULD POTENTIALLY BE TWO ROUNDS OF STORMS TUESDAY, ONE DURING THE MIDDAY TO AFTERNOON HOURS AND THEN A SECOND ROUND AFTER DARK. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS UPGRADED THE AREA TO A SLIGHT RISK FOR A RISK OF DAMAGING WINDS AND HAIL ON TUESDAY AND HAS US UNDER A MARGINAL RISK FOR WEDNESDAY. RIGHT NOW, MOST OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT LOOKS TO BE DRY. TEMPERATURES TUESDAY WILL RANGE WIDELY FROM LOW 60S NORTH TO MID-70S SOUTH. WITH MORE SUN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, MOST AREAS SHOULD REACH THE 70S. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MILD IN THE UPPER 40S AND 50S.

ON THURSDAY, A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA LATE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON WITH POSSIBLY A FEW THUNDERSTORMS THAT COULD BRING SOME DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO THE REGION. COOLER AIR WILL THEN BEGIN TO USHER INTO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT, WITH LOWS REACHING THE MID TO UPPER 30S FOR MOST (LOWER 40S NEAR THE BELTWAY). FRIDAY WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY, BUT CERTAINLY MUCH, MUCH COOLER WITH HIGHS STAY IN THE LOW 50S. HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND, SUNSHINE WILL BE ABOUNDING AS A RESULT OF HIGH PRESSURE PASSING OVERHEAD. SUNDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO BRING A SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. PATCHY FOG. LOWS IN AND AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE SEVERE HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING THUNDERSHOWERS. TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS BUILD OVERNIGHT. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MORNING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!