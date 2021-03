Clouds are here, with rain soon to follow overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! OVERCAST SKIES WILL CONTINUE INTO THE NIGHT WITH RAIN OVERSPREADING THE AREA AFTER MIDNIGHT FROM WEST TO EAST. WITH A CLOUDY NIGHT AHEAD, TEMPERATURES SHOULD HOLD INTO THE 40S. WITH THIS NEXT STORM SYSTEM, EXPECT WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAINS TO COVER THE REGION. A SOLID ONE INCH PLUS OF SOAKING RAIN IS POSSIBLE FROM THE MOUNTAINS TO THE COAST, WITH EVEN A SLIGHT RISK OF SEEING A LITTLE SEVERE WEATHER IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA. GIVEN THE NATURE OF THIS PARTICULAR STORM SYSTEM, BEING MORE IN THE COOLER SIDE OF IT, HAIL IS FORECAST TO BE A BIGGER THREAT THAN WIND AND TORNADOES. IF ANY SEVERE WEATHER COMES ABOUT, EXPECT IT TO PEAK DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. SOME ISOLATED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, BUT DUE TO RECENT DRY CONDITIONS, SHOULD PRECLUDE A MORE WIDESPREAD OR SIGNIFICANT FLOOD THREAT. RAIN WILL LIKELY LINGER THROUGH MUCH OF THURSDAY NIGHT WITH WINDS PICKING UP ON FRIDAY INTO BEFORE VERY GRADUALLY SUBSIDING THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BEHIND THE STORM AND HEADING INTO FRIDAY MORNING A FEW WET SNOWFLAKES MAY MIX IN AS ALL THE PRECIPITATION COMES TO A CLOSE FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THIS WEEKEND, A LOT OF SUNSHINE IS EXPECTED, ALTHOUGH IT WILL START OFF CHILLY. IN THE LONG RANGE, WE CONTINUE WITH DRY DAYS AND WE START TO SEE TEMPERATURES WARMING FOR THE BACK HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK.

Umbrella weather is right around the corner…A good soaking of rain is possible across a wide area on Thursday. Upwards of 2″ is possible. – Scott Sumner

Drier weather is coming for the weekend and so is some cooler temps, especially Saturday! Enjoy the nice sunny skies coming. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN ARRIVING. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 40-48 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PERIODS OF STEADY RAIN. HIGH IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 40S TO THE LOW 50S.

WEEKEND: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!