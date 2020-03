Clouds are here, but drizzle and light showers to follow in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A WEAK STORM OFF THE COAST AND A WEAK COLD FRONT APPROACHING FROM THE WEST WILL LEAD TO SOME LIGHT SHOWER ACTIVITY OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY. BY MID TO LATE MORNING, CLOUD COVERAGE SHOULD START TO THIN OUT AND TEMPERATURES WILL MODERATE INTO THE 50S AND LOW 60S. DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WILL RETURN TO OUR AREA LATE TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY, AS THERMOMETER READING PROMOTE THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S ON WEDNESDAY.

THE END OF THE WEEK LOOKS TO BE A LITTLE UNSETTLED AS THURSDAY; A WARM FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH OUR AREA BEFORE A STRONGER COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT. SOME MORNING RAIN IS POSSIBLE ON THURSDAY BEFORE IT SHIFTS NORTH OF OUR AREA DURING THE AFTERNOON AND THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY A MOSTLY DRY AND UNSEASONABLY WARM THURSDAY NIGHT. SHOWERS LOOK TO CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AND POSSIBLY EARLY SATURDAY AS A COLD FRONT EVENTUALLY CROSSES THE AREA. THE BEST CHANCES AND HIGHEST RAIN ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH GENERALLY LIGHTER AMOUNTS EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS. AS THE WEEKEND UNFOLDS, A COOLING TREND WILL BEGIN, WITH NOTICEABLY MUCH COOLER WEATHER. TEMPERATURES BEGIN TO MODERATE EARLY NEXT WEEK AS HIGH-PRESSURE SHIFTS OFFSHORE.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH DRIZZLE AND A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. VERY WARM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: EARLY CLOUDS FOLLOWED BY INCREASING SUNSHINE. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!